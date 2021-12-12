Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.