Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

