Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKT stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

