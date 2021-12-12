Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

