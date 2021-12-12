Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given New 2,700.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

