Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given New 2,700.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dec 12th, 2021

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

