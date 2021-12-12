Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,300 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.54) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

AML stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.69) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,293.50 ($17.15). 316,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,350. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1,290 ($17.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.44). The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,638.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,842.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,312,690.62). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,105.82). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,561,000.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.