AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £105 ($139.24) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($119.35) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.61) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,193 ($108.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,774.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,533.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 101.40. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

