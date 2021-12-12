Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,198 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.57 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $58.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.