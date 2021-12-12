Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 724 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 129.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

SMMD opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

