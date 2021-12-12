Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $128,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

