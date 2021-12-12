Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

