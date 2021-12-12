Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $111.25 Average PT from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:ATO opened at $95.74 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

