Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $688.35

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $688.35, but opened at $714.70. Atrion shares last traded at $774.80, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $727.00 and a 200-day moving average of $673.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.