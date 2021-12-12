Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $5.87 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

