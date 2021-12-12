Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

