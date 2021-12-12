Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.