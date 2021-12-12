Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,500 shares of company stock worth $13,238,100. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 4,499,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

