Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) vs. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus price target of $71.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.78 -$312.32 million $1.72 38.27

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.