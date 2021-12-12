Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

