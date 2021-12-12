Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

KEY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

