Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $606,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 352.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.