Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $226.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.