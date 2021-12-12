Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $276,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $414,598.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.