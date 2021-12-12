Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ayro were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 100.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ayro by 194.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 351.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 301,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

