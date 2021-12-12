B. Riley Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $37.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

AOUT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

