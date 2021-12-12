Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.10 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

