Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

