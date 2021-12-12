Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

