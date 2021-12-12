Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $4,741,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,703,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 105.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,957 shares of company stock worth $1,666,234. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

