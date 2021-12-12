Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

MMM stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.57. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.