Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

