Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 198.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market cap of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

