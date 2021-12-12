Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.72 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

