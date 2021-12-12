Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of DSP Group worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DSP Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

