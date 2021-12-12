Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.37 Million Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 263,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,929. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

