Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ASIX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

