Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.00 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.