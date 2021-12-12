Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.79.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.76 and a one year high of C$141.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$134.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

