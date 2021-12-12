Bank OZK Buys Shares of 21,178 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

