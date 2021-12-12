Bank OZK Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

