Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.