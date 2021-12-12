Bank OZK Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $288.39 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

