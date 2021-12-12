Bank OZK Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 91.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 180,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

