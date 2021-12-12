Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.