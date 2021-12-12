Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($82.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.21 ($74.39).

FRA:DPW opened at €53.32 ($59.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

