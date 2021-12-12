Barclays Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.