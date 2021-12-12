Barclays Raises American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $187.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

