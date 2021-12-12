Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
NYSE:BGH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $17.49.
In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
