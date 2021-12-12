Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:BGH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

