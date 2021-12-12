Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 142,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

