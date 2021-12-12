Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

BMWYY opened at $33.91 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

